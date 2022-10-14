Vizag is all set for Garjana today

Visakhapatnam: The seashore of Vizag is all set for YSRCP's 'Garjana' (roar) on Saturday and Praja Vani programme by Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena on Sunday.

Speculations are rife that this roar may not end with Garjana programme. It is a precursor to the padayatra by Amravati farmers who are on their way to Vizag en route to Arasavalli temple in Srikakulam.

The YSRCP which has been reiterating its intention of having three capitals has now gone a step forward and has started labelling the padayatris as 'fake yatris'. Ministers, MLAs and even Speaker of the State Assembly have been highly critical of the padayatra.

YSRCP's Garjana assumes importance in the backdrop of Amaravati v/s three-capitals fight. The Garjana which has been convened by the JAC and is fully supported by the ruling party will commence at 9 am near Dr BR Ambekdar statue at Dabagardens. The JAC will take out a rally which will culminate at the Park Hotel junction.

In support of the decentralisation of development, the rally is scheduled to pass via Gollalapalem, Ram Nagar, Siripuruam Junction, CR Reddy Circle, Chinna Waltair, before reaching the beach road where the rally will end.

About 70,000 to 1 lakh people from the North Andhra region are expected to join the event. YSRCP claims that from professionals to students, NGO representatives to members of various associations, department officials and employees from several organisations, the massive rally would witness a huge participation.

Along with Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath Reddy, Ministers RK Roja, Vidadala Rajini, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Jogi Ramesh, former minister Kodali Nani, among others, will join the Garjana.

Also, arrangements are in place to mobilise people from various wards of the constituencies for the event. As a part of it, buses are being facilitated for the purpose.

On the other hand, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will hold Praja Vani programme with people of Uttarandhra at Visakhapatnam Port Kalvani auditorium on Sunday. This will be followed by an interaction with party activists of erstwhile Srikakulam district on Monday. The issue of Amaravati as capital will be the focus of Pawan Kalyan as well.