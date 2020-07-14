Collector Vinay Chand constitutes 4 member committee to investigate explosion at Visakha solvents

The district administration is seriously considering accidents that took place in Visakhapatnam in a span of days. In this backdrop, collector Vinay Chand has set up a four-member committee on the fire accident in the Coastal Waste Management at Visakha Solvents in Ramky Pharma City. Committee members were instructed to investigate and report on the accident.

Meanwhile, collector Vinay Chand said that huge fires were caused by dimethyl sulfoxide and a full investigation into the accident was underway. The collector further said that in the wake of a series of accidents, a review will be conducted at the district level and action will be taken.

On the other hand, it has come to light recently that a worker was killed in a fire that broke out in Pharma City on Monday night. A huge fire broke out at Visakha solvents at around 10.30 pm. Worker Srinivasa Rao was deceased on fire and while one worker Mallesh succumbed to injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Gajuwaka. A total of six workers were there at the time of the accident and the rest of the workers were safe, district officials said. It was revealed that the fires were completely under control by morning.