Vizag: Rescheduling of trains

Visakhapatnam: Owing to traffic blocks for Limited Height Subway works over Khurda Road-Brahmapur section in Khurda Road division of East Coast Railway, some of the trains will be rescheduled.

Bhubaneswar-MGR Chennai Central SF Express (12830) leaving Bhubaneswar on February 1 will be rescheduled by 3 hours to leave at 3:10 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 12:10 noon. Puri-Gunupur Express 18417 leaving Puri on February 1 will be rescheduled by 3 hours to leave at 3 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 12 noon.

Gunupur -Puri Express 18418 leaving Gunupur on February 1 will be rescheduled by 4 hours to leave at 9 am instead of its scheduled departure at 5 am.

Tirupati-Puri Express (17480) leaving Tirupati on January 31 will be rescheduled by 4 hours to leave at 2:40 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 10:40 am. Santragachi-Tambaram Special Express (06054) leaving Santragachi on February 1 will be rescheduled by 2 hours to leave at 7 am instead of its scheduled departure at 5 am. MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar SF Express (22826) leaving MGR Chennai Central on January 31 will be rescheduled by 2 hours 30 minutes to leave at 10:10 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 7:50 pm. Tirunelveli - Purulia SF Express ( 22606) leaving Tirunelveli on January 31 will be rescheduled by 4 hours 15 minutes to leave at 7:15 am instead of its scheduled departure at 3 pm.

Puducherry-Howrah SF Express (12868) leaving Puducherry on January 31 will be rescheduled by 2 hours, 45 minutes to leave at 5 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 2:15 pm.

MGR Chennai Central-Howrah SF Express (12840) leaving MGR Chennai Central on January 31 will be rescheduled by 2 hours 30 minutes to leave at 9:30 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 7 pm on January 31.

Secunderabad- Bhubaneswar Visakha Express (17016) leaving Secunderabad on January 31 will be rescheduled by 2 hours 45 minutes to leave at 7:35 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 4:50 pm. People are requested to take note of the changes.