Vizag-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train to run late as unknown assailants pelt stones

Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vande Bharat train will depart late from Visakhapatnam at 9.45am on Thursday instead of 5.45am as the this train coming from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam was pelted with stones between Khammam and Vijayawada on Wednesday. Waltair Senior DCM A.K. Tripathi said that a bogie mirror was broken and the damaged mirror had to be replaced, so the train will depart late. Passengers are requested to note this matter.



It is known that in February also there was a stone attack on the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train near Khammam railway station. Then unknown people threw stones. Moreover, stone pelting took place even before the launch of this train. At Kancharapalem near Visakha, stones were pelted near the gate of Rammurthy Panthulupeta. The windows of two coaches were destroyed in this stone pelting.

The accused were arrested on the basis of CCTV camera footage installed in the train coach. However, successive stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express is creating a stir.