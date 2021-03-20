Vizag Steel plant privatisation: KTR likely to take part in ongoing protests in AP

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao may lead a team of cabinet ministers to Visakhapatnam soon to extend support to the ongoing protests against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Rama Rao on Saturday met Andhra Pradesh former minister Ganta Srinivas Rao at Telangana legislative assembly during a tea break on Saturday afternoon. Srinivas Rao thanked the Telangana minister for extending support for the protests against steel privatisation during the recent campaign of MLC elections.

The minister promised Ganta Srinivas Rao that he will soon visit Visakhapatnam after the completion of assembly sessions along with the team of ministers to participate in the protests.

It is known that Ganta Srinivas Rao had resigned as an MLA in protest against the decision of the centre to privatise Visakhapatnam steel plant.