Vizag steel plant workers organises bike rally in protest to privatisation

The Visakhapatnam steel plant workers organised a bike rally on Wednesday demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the decision to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant.



The rally was held from the main gate of the steel plant to the railway DRM office. Also, the workers took out a padayatra from the DRM office to the GVMC Gandhi statue.

It is learned that the employees of Visakhapatnam steel plant decided to boycott the duties in protest to the privatisation of steel plant.

The central government has decided to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant in the last February and gone ahead with the process.