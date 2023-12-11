Vizag Turns 'War Zone': Action-packed feats on display at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: It was an action-packed evening as Hawk bomb burst, submarine sail past, amphibious demonstration, helicopter demo, anti-submarine rocket firing and composite flypast, among several others, came alive marking the Navy Day celebrations at the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The breathtaking feats included helicopter landing on warships, high speed run by ISVs and FICs, formation of columns by INS Shivalik, INS Ranvijay, INS Kiltan and INS Kavaratti. INS Sindhushastra lurked silently to pack a decisive punch aimed at the enemy. This was followed by an arrow formation of Chetak helicopters and UH 3H helicopters, while Dornier aircraft roared in the sky.

Featuring tactical manoeuvres executed by warships, submarines and a captivating display of air power, the op-demo, a flagship event hosted by the Eastern Naval Command, highlighted fighter aircraft, reconnaissance planes, and helicopters.

The Navy's Marine Commandos (MARCOS) demonstrated simulated combat operations against mock enemy targets, exuding precision and expertise. The active participation of numerous indigenous platforms exhibited the navy's commitment towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.



Captivating the viewers who thronged RK Beach, the op-demo underscored the Indian Navy's commitment towards excellence, safety, self-reliance and its unwavering dedication towards safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.

Celebrated annually on December 4th, the Navy Day commemorates the Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, specifically, its

triumph in 'Operation Trident'. This year, due to safety concerns posed by cyclone Michaung, the op-demo was rescheduled to December 10.

The demonstration culminated with ‘Beating Retreat’ by navy's band during the sunset ceremony complemented by the silhouetted illumination of the ships. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer graced the event as chief guest and the op-demo was witnessed in the presence of several dignitaries from the Central and state governments.

Following the op demo, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar hosted a distinguished 'at home function' at Navy House in Visakhapatnam.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar, among others, were present.