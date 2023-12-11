Vizag zoo receives new animal species

Visakhapatnam: New species are added to the animal collection at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP). As a part of an animal exchange programme undertaken between Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here and Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal, mouse deer (a male, two females) and chousingha or four-horned antelope (a male, two females) were received by the IGZP. In exchange, hog deer (a male, two females), barking deer (a male, two females) and lutino parakeets (two males and two females) were given to the Warangal zoo.

The exchange programme brings two new species to the IGZP’s animal collection. Mouse deer is the smallest deer species of the Asian continent and a new attraction for the visitors to the Visakhapatnam zoo.

Also, the four-horned antelope is another major attraction for the visitors. As per the standard protocol, the new animals brought from Warangal zoo will be kept in quarantine before they get into respective enclosures at the premises.