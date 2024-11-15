  • Menu
Vizianagaram: 20-year-old man's organs donated

Vizianagaram: A 20-year-old boy gave life to others after his demise through organ donation here on Thursday. As per information, L Sai Kumar, 20, of...

Vizianagaram: A 20-year-old boy gave life to others after his demise through organ donation here on Thursday. As per information, L Sai Kumar, 20, of Kothavalasa village in Pachipebta mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district had suffered serious injuries in a road accident on Tuesday night and was brought to Vizianagaram.

The doctors at Tirumala Medicover hospital in Vizianagaram declared Sai Kumar as clinically dead. As hospital said there is no chance of his recovery, the youth’s parents Lakshman and Sridevi were convinced by Jeevan Daan Society to donate his organs which would give new life to some others. After the approval of the parents, heart, kidneys, liver and lungs of Sai Kumar were retrieved and heart was sent to Chennai in coordination with Redcross Society. The other organs also were sent to Vizag airport through green channel to be transported to other destinations.

