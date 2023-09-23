Vizianagaram: 3-day seminar begins at Centurion University

Vizianagaram: Centurion University (CU) will be conducting three-day seminar and workshop to enlighten the knowledge and skills of engineering students. The technology symposium was commenced here on Friday

Speaking on the occasion, vice-chancellor Prof Prasanth Kumar Mohanthy said that students from various branches can take part in the three-day workshop and can solve technical problems, riddles on 51 topics and can get patent right on their own name.

The topics discussed here will be published in popular journals and magazines. Students can take part in such big events and nurture their skills and improve their knowledge with the interaction of experts, academicians and professors in various dominos.

Dr K Pallavi registrar said that cyber security, black chain and smart education, smart automation, artificial intelligence, agri-tech and robotics major topics will be discussed here. Prof RS Varma, Prof PSV Ramana Rao and others attended the programme.