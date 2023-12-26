Vizianagaram: ‘Aadudam Andhra’ from today

Vizianagaram: The district administration has made extraordinary arrangements to conduct Aadudam Andhra the mega sports eventto start from Tuesday.

As many as 1,42,728 sports persons have enrolled their names to take part in Kabaddi, Kho -Kho, volleyball , Cricket and ball badminon.

The officials have already shifted the sports kits to the Mandals and constituencies and they will be distributed on Tuesday by the time of kick starting the games.

As of now 20,296 sports material like bat, balls, volleyball nets were sent to mandal-level. Around 342 play grounds are selected to conduct the games under 626 Grama Sachivalayams.

Officials have appointed 6,260 sports volunteers to assist the organisers during the event. All these volunteers were given training and created awareness on the event.

As per the estimation around 6,000 matches will be organised in Vizianagaram district.

The winners of constituency and district-level will be given cash award too.

Drinking water, first aid teams also are made available at these events. Collector S Nagalakshmi, JC Mayur Ashok and others have supervised the arrangements.