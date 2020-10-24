Vizianagaram: All arrangements made for Sirimanu Utsav

Vizianagaram: Officials of the Endowment Department and revenue staff are making arrangements for the famous Pydithalli Sirimanu Utsav which will be held here on October 26 and 27. Though the government has decided to conduct the festival in a low-key manner due to corona pandemic, a large number of devotees are visiting the temple ahead of the festival and praying to Goddess Pydithalli.

Any how all the junctions including the historical monuments like fort, Pydithalli temple, clock tower and three lamps have been illuminated. Barricades have also been erected at the temple to control the crowd during Tholellu programme to be held on October 26 and on Sirimanu Utsav on October 27.

Devotees with online tickets only will be allowed to visit the temple on the two days and no other devotees will be permitted to enter. Around 34 counters have been opened all over the district to sell online darsan tickets each at the cost of Rs 200. District SP B Rajakumari visited the temple premises on Friday and observed the security arrangements at the temple area.

On the otherside the Sirimanu, and other procession equipment are being carved at Hukumpeta area of Vizianagaram city. Around 40 check-posts are going to be set up around the city to control the flow of pilgrims during the festival.

District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said, "We have been appealing to the people to avoid attending the Sirimanu Utsav this year due to Covid-19. They can celebrate the festival in a grand manner next year. Our aim is to control the spread of corona by reducing the public for this event."