Vizianagaram : Anna canteen van rolls out

Vizianagaram : Senior leader and politics bureau member of Telugu Desam P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday lunched Anna canteen initiated by the in-charge of Bobbili Assembly constituency Baby Naina at his residence. Speaking on the occasion, he said they will start Anna canteens all over the state after coming into power.

The canteens are filling the stomachs poor at lesser price. He said that the Anna canteen is wonderful programme and it would be a great service. The present government is barring many welfare schemes introduced by the previous government. We will restore all of them once we come into power," he said. Later, Baby Naina said that he would continue the food service in Bobbili and a mobile vehicle also and distribute food at various centres in the town.