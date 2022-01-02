Vizianagaram: AR Inspector shoots self to death

Vizianagaram: An Inspector of Police working in the Armed Reserve (AR) wing committed suicide by shooting himself to death with his service revolver here on Sunday.

P Eswara Rao (34) of Vedurupaka Savaram village in Rayavaram mandal of East Godavari district, had joined the police department as Sub-Inspector in 2011 and he was promoted as Inspector in 2018.

Previously, he worked in the Octopus wing in Kakinada and Rajahmundry.

Later, he was transferred to Vizianagaram. He was living here with wife Haripriya and daughter Lakshmi Harshini at the police quarters. As per the information, he had some family problems and was struggling to resolve those issues.

Finally, he was vexed up and shot himself to death by his service revolver at his residence. On hearing the tragic news, his relatives have rushed to Vizianagaram. The body was shifted to MR Hospital.