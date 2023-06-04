Vizianagaram: Artificial Intelligence, IoT Excellence Centre inaugurated at Lendi Engineering College

Vizianagaram : Lendi Engineering College has set up AI and IoT excellence centres in the campus

Former vice-chancellor Sri Krishna Devaraya University, Prof K Raja Gopal, Ex-VC-JNTU Anantapur, Murali Bollu and others took part in the inaugural ceremony on Saturday.

The AI and IoT excellence centres reflects Lendi Engineering College's progressive approach towards embracing cutting-edge technologies and nurturing talent in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

The centres will be a hub for research, innovation, and skill development, fostering a culture of exploration and collaboration among students, faculty, and industry professionals.

The AI and IoT excellence centres will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, research facilities, and expert guidance to students and researchers keen on exploring the vast potential of AI and IoT.

The centres will be a platform for interdisciplinary research, encouraging students and faculty members to work on innovative projects, engage in knowledge exchange, and contribute to the advancement of these transformative technologies.

Prof K Raja Gopal emphasised the significance of AI and IoT in shaping future of industries and need for educational institutions to equip students with relevant skills and knowledge. Murali Bollu advised students to avail all infrastructure provided here and reach higher positions.