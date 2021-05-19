Vizianagaram: Baby Naina arranges PPE kits for kin of Covid victims

Bobbili(Vizianagaram): RVSKK Ranga Rao, popularly known as Baby Naina, the scion of Bobbili royal family, who distributed groceries and other essential commodities to the people during lockdown period has embarked on another mission to help the people. He purchased a huge number of PPE kits to distribute to the kin of those who died of coronavirus so that they could perform final rites.

In many instances, the family and relatives are afraid to perform last rites of Covid victims fearing infection. To help such people, Baby Naina purchased hundreds of PPE kits and made them available at Bobbili fort. "It is the principal responsibility of the relatives to give a solemn send off to their beloved. But due to Covid most of them are not undertaking the final journey of their relatives in a traditional way.

So I am providing PPE kits to the relatives of the deceased so that they can complete the rituals in a traditional way. We believe that we should respect and honour the mortal remains and complete the final rites with dignity. The kits are available at palace and, if anybody needs them, they can take them," he explained in a statement on Tuesday.