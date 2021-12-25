Vizianagaram: Botcha's son likely to take political plunge

Vizianagaram: Stage is said to be set for the entry of senior north Andhra leader of Botcha Satyanarayana's son into politics. Dr Sandeep, a doctor by profession and only son of Satyanarayana, is warming up himself to take a plunge into electoral politics in the next elections.

So far, he has not been active in district politics though his father and mother Jhansi are in politics for the last two decades. However, hinting his political entry, he has been actively taking up social service activities in the district in recent times. Sandeep organised service activities like distribution of food and groceries during lockdown period and operated some ambulances helping Covid patients a lot.

Recently, on his birthday , Sandeep launched a logo for his service organisation 'Dheera' . Marking the occasion, supporters and followers of Botcha Satyanarayana installed flexi banners all over the Vizianagaram city, Nellimarla and Cheepurupalli from where Sattibabu (Satyanarayana) was elected to Assembly. To prepare the ground for him, his followers are portraying him as future leader from Botcha family and speculation is going on that he will contest from any one of the Assembly constituencies in Vizianagaram division.

If everything goes well, Sandeep may be fielded from Cheepurupalli with the blessings of YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sattibabu may go for Rajya Sabha or some other post. Speaking with The Hans India, Dr Sandeep said: "I am interested in social service and now I am directly interacting with public. As of now, I am a learner and observing the society and listening to the cadres and common public. So far, I have watched the society with my father's eyes but now I am going to public on my own. I have no idea whether I would come into politics or not. The time, fate and the Chief Minister and my father will decide my future."

A hardcore supporter of this Botcha family from Vizianagaram city said, "We are heartily welcoming Sandeep as he is a highly qualified professional and he has commitment. He also has the strong support from the society. He has all eligibilities to emerge as a leader."