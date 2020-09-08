Vizianagaram: Collector Hari Jawaharlal gets appreciation from NCGG DG

Vizianagaram: District Collector Dr M Hari Jawaharlal got appreciation from Director General, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), for his presentation at a one-day workshop organised by NCGG on September 4 on 'Good Governance Practices in Aspirational Districts in a Pandemic.'



The Director General has written a letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney in this regard and requested her to enter the achievement in Jawaharlal's personal record.

The workshop was attended by the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Pensions, Public Grievances and Administrative Reforms, Secretary, Government of India, CEO, NITI Aayog, senior officials from DARPG, DPPW and NCCG.

Nearly 817 officials including 117 District Collectors of aspirational districts participated. Earlier also District Collector Dr Hari Jawaharlal got several national awards for his contribution to the development of Vizianagaram district.