Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani lauds services of volunteers

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani on Thursday lauded the services of volunteers in controlling the spreading of Coronavirus. They have been acting as a bridge between the government and people.



She distributed rice, pulses, oil, atta and other groceries to the village volunteers working in her constituency. Around 1550 volunteers from five mandals in Kurupam constituency attended the programme. But unfortunately, neither the minister wore any mask nor social distancing was followed.

Speaking on this occasion, she said the services of volunteers were excellent in identifying the foreign returnees and interstate returnees. They helped the officials in sending virus suspects to quarantine centres. The volunteers and local political leaders jointly worked hard and made Vizianagaram district as safe zone with no positive cases.

Pareekshit Raju, in-charge of Araku Lok Sabha constituency said volunteers had been putting in their efforts to deliver every welfare scheme to the doorstep of the poor. During this Corona pandemic also they have been visiting the villages and knocking every door to enquire the health condition of concerned families.