Vizianagaram: Deputy Mayor Nagalakshmi dies of covid

Vizianagaram: The deadly covid has claimed the life of a newly elected deputy mayor in Vizianagaram..

M.Nagalakshmi, won from ward number one as corporator on behalf of YSRCP has become deputy mayor of this fort city. Few days after taking charge as deputy mayor, she is infected with Covid and admitted in a private hospital here. Though the doctors have tried to save her, they couldn't . Finally she was defeated in the battle of life at late night of Tuesday in a hospital. Locals, party cadre have shocked to know the news as she has bright political future and expected to reach higher positions.