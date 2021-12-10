Vizianagaram: Devotees throng Subrahmanya temple

Vizianagaram: On the occasion of Subrahmanya Sashti, huge number of devotees thronged Karthikeya temple in Phoolbhagh in Vizianagaram on Thursday. The temple management made special arrangements on the occasion of birthday of Subrahmanya Swamy and devotees from various areas started visiting the temple right from the early hours as this is the only Surahmanya Swamy temple in this surroundings.

Chief priest K Venkataramana Siddhanti, trust board chairman B Krishna Rao, K Sriniva Gopala Krishna organised special pujas for the Lord. They said thousands of devotees had a darshan of the deity and offered prayers. They said Subrahmanya Swamy was the chief of the army of gods during the fight with demons (rakshasas) and he would bless the students to achieve wonderful results in their exams and remove all the obstacles, helping the devotees to have a peaceful lives.