Vizianagaram: Food banks set up to feed the needy

Vizianagaram: The local governing body with the help of donors, launched four food banks in various junctions in the city to support the needy.

Inaugurating a food bank ant Cantonment area on Friday, collector A Surya Kumari said that she is very much happy to launch such a great, unique scheme which serves the poor. MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy, mayor V Vijaya Lakshmi and YSRCP district coordinator launched food banks at Fort junction, NCS theatre and RTC complex respectively.

The collector said that it is a wonderful programme which fills the empty stomachs. MLA K Veerabhadraswamy said that various organisations and individuals are supporting this programme and the poor can avail food from refrigerators, which were installed at various junctions. Mayor appealed the public to fill them with fruits, sweets or food on their auspicious days like birthdays, wedding, etc.