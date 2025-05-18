Live
Vizianagaram: Four Children Die After Getting Locked Inside Parked
Vizianagaram: In a heartbreaking incident occured in Dwarapudi village of Vizianagaram mandal four young children tragically lost their lives after getting accidentally locked inside a parked car. The incident took place on Sunday morning when the children had gone out to play, as usual.
Despite desperate searches by their families, the children could not be found for several hours. Later, in a shocking discovery, the lifeless bodies of the children were found inside a stationary car parked near the local Mahila Mandali office. It is believed that the children had entered the car out of curiosity and playfulness. Once got inside, they inadvertently locked the doors, and unable to open them,. Finally they were trapped with no ventilation.
The victims have been identified as Uday (8), son of Mangi Buchibabu and Bhavani; Charumathi (8) and Charishma (6), daughters of Burla Anand and Uma; and Manaswini, daughter of Kandi Suresh and Aruna. All four children reportedly suffocated to death in the locked vehicle.
CI Lakshmana Rao and SI Ashok Kumar, have launched an investigation into the tragedy. The entire village is in mourning over the devastating loss of these young lives