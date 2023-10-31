Vizianagaram gears up for Sirimanu today

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram city is geared up for the mega event Pydithalli Sirimanu on Tuesday. The Pydirhalli Sirimanu procession will be organised in the evening when Sirimanu will move between the temple and Fort for three times.



Chief priest B Venkata Rao will sit atop Sirimanu and bless the people on behalf of the Goddess. Thousands will witness the Sirimanu procession.

On Monday, the Tholellu ceremony is organised on the temple premises. Besides, various entertainment programmes including folk and cultural shows and competitions are being organsied here. Musical night with prominent singers and Jabardast comedy skits, magic show, flower show, Karra Samu and other events are being conducted.

The entire city is decked up with beautiful lightings and junctions are given facelift with several attractions. The lower tank bund road is converted as tourist attraction with fountains and other attractions.

Science exhibition at Fort has attracted the students and a huge number of outsiders visited the city to take part in the festival.

Minister Botcha Satyanarayan said that the face of the city will be completely changed and tourists and locals will have pleasant time here.