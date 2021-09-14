Vizianagaram gears up to attract investors 

Vizianagaram: The district administration is planning to lay a roadmap to attract the investors to set up industries in Vizianagaram.

The district administration along with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructural Development Corporation (APIIC) are making necessary arrangements such as acquiring lands and providing basic ammines.

Around 10 types of small-scale industries are expected to come up, which may provide five thousand jobs.

APIIC zonal manager R Papa Rao said that they have 625 acres of lands in various mandals in the district including 383 acres of developed lands in Bobbili growth centre and 43 acres in Balighattam village for MSME park and 187 acres of undeveloped lands at Kottakki village in Salur town.

Recently, District Collector A Surya Kumari held a meeting with officials and industrialists in which she discussed the opportunities to develop various section of cottage, small scale industries in the district.

Jindal Group is going to set up a park in 1,168 acres of land at S Kota. Earlier, Jindal Group purchased the land to set up an aluminium refinery, but local issues have strongly interrupted.

So, they decided to convert the lands into a park, where small industries will come up. It is expected that the investments worth Rs 2,000 crore would come by the year 2023.

The collector also assured the government's support, amenities and incentives to the investors. She said that they sent files to the higher officials to release concerned incentives to around 42 industries.