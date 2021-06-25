Vizianagaram gears up to tackle 3rd wave

Vizianagaram : With alerts from the Union and state governments, the district administration is gearing up the health machinery to tackle third wave of coronavirus.

As part of it, the district administration has intensified the vaccination drive and inoculated more than 6 lakh people so far. The administration aims to vaccinate around 18 lakh people by November.

District collector M Hari Jawaharlal and district medical and health officer Dr P V Ramana Kumari have organised an awareness meeting with doctors and pediatricians as the third wave is expected to affect the children.

They advised the doctors to be more cautious while treating the infected children and told them to take advises from experts during treatment. The doctors were also suggested to sensitise the parents in this regard.

The collector said that medical oxygen was available abundantly and the MR General hospital has 10 KL of oxygen. Even the area hospital at Parvathipuram and MIMS hospital also have adequate oxygen reserves.