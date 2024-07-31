Vizianagaram: Huge dharna held demanding removal of toll gate

Vizianagaram: Demanding removal of toll gate at Jonnada village in the district, a large number of people staged a protest on Tuesday. The dharna was led by Jilla Poura Vedika headed by BheesettiBabjee and MLAs and MLCs of both TDP and YSRCP took part in the agitation.

They contended that toll plaza set up recently is against norms and contractor is fleecing the people. MLA PAditi Gajapathi Raju said that their party has been fighting against the toll gate, which is squeezing money out of regular commuters, small traders and even RTC buses which become a burden for the passengers too.

She said that the minister Kondapalli Srinivas had written to Union minister Nitin Gadkari to abolish the toll gate.

MLC PRaghu Varma said that the operating toll gate here is completely against to norms and the government should rethink about it and close it.

Another MLC PSuresh Babu said that the government should understand the problems of the common people here and close the toll gate. If the government does not listen the people’ss voice, the movement would be intensified till the toll gate is closed, he said.

Leaders of various parties andrepresentatives of several associations attended the dharna.