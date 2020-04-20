Vizianagaram: Lockdown revives traditional food

Vizianagaram: Lockdown has created awareness among people over personal hygiene and driving them towards domestic traditional food rather than street food. Confined to home, they are recollecting their food habits in olden days and preparing their own recipes instead of purchasing outside. The small snacks they used to purchase from outside by present generation are not available now. Panipuri, chat masala, and other food varieties were the hot favourites for the teens and youth.

But the Coronavirus has forced to shut all those shops and even the people are also advised not to purchase food from outside. The people are inevitably confined to prepare their food and snacks in their home. As a result, the grandparents are preparing traditional snacks like Janthikalu and Chegodilu in their home.

Generally students and youth of this generation prefer to have different types of snacks in the evening at chat vendors, who sell those items at schools and colleges. Noodles and some other varieties were also in great demand. Now the youth have no such option to consume outside food. Their parents and grandparents are preparing all such eatables at home.

K Vijaya of Kothavalasa said, "I have prepared traditional small food like Chakkiralu, Jantikalu and Kaarappoosa, Namkin for my children. Previously my children often purchase such items from a bakery and sweet shop. But now they all together taking the home prepared food varieties. My son and son-in-law have also been extending a helping hand in preparing those items. During 1980s, I used to participate in such activity along with my family members. Again after a long time my children also joined hands with me in preparing same varieties of food."

K Ramadevi of Natraj Colony said, "Daily in the evening also I am preparing Dibba Rotte or Pesarattu, Aaviri Kudum, Sarva Pindi for my children instead of noodles. Our children are very much happy to have these traditional items."

K Sridevi said, "I prepare Vada for my kids. Generally, they like to eat bakery food like cakes and sweets after coming back from schools. But now they are waiting for my special items. This is good for our health and less expensive activity."