Vizianagaram: Mega Job Mela at SITAM today

Vizianagaram: The AP Skill Development Corporation is conducting mega job Mela at SITAM College on Wednesday. District skill development officer Dr N.Govinda Rao said that 82 companies from various sectors will conduct recruitment and select hundreds of youth in various positions in their companies.

Pharma, chemicals, jewellery, banking, finance, IT, automobile, construction and retail sectors need huge manpower for their companies. The youth with Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, Graduation, Engineering, commerce and accounts can get good opportunities in these companies. The youth can attend with their certificates and join the Mega Job Mela and land a good job, Govinda Rao said Youth from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, ASR and Anakapalli districts can attend the programme, he added.