Vizianagaram MLC bypoll cancelled

Vizianagaram: Election Commission of India cancelled the bypoll for Vizianagaram MLC constituency. The election for local bodies constituency was scheduled be held on November 28 following the disqualification of sitting MLC I Raghu Raju of YSRCP by chairman of Council Koyye Moshen Raju for his ‘anti-party activities’ and maintaining close relations with TDP.

However, the member Raghu Raju challenged the chairman’s decision in AP High Court which dismissed the orders of Chairman and directed the Legislative Council to continue the member of Raghu Raju till December 2027.

Meanwhile, soon after the chairman’s decision came into force, the EC had started the election process and started receiving nominations from the parties.

S V Ch Appala Naidu filed papers on behalf of YSRCP and Subba Lakshmi, the wife of disqualified MLC Raghu Raju had also filed nomination as independent.

But now the Election Commission announced that bypoll has been cancelled and Raghu Raju will be in his post for a further two-and-a-half years. The district electoral officer B R Ambedkar said that as per the ECI’s orders, they are stopping further proceedings of the election process here.