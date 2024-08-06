Vizianagaram: Month-long workshop on soft skills begins

Vizianagaram: A 30-day workshop on soft skills for final year degree students started at Satya Degree College.

Running from August 5 to September 10, this workshop is organised jointly by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the SGBS Unnati Foundation, Bangalore. On the occasion, Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Director of the college, emphasised the importance of soft skills, which include communication, teamwork, positive thinking, emotional intelligence and decision-making. APSSDC officials P Suresh and S Shanmukha Rao highlighted that these skills are crucial for securing good jobs.

Skill Development Organisation coordinator Tarun Patnaik, along with Unnati Foundation trainers Pratyusha and Shanti Latha, announced that a test would be conducted at the end of the programme, with successful participants receiving valuable certificates.

Principal Dr M V Sai Deva Mani encouraged students to seize this opportunity to enhance their skills and improve their job prospects. She detailed that the workshop would cover various topics, including communication skills, teamwork, adaptability, grooming, body language, resume writing and interview techniques.

NSS officer B Surapa Naidu, NCC officer Captain M Satya Veni, faculty members and students Koppara Gandhiparticipated.