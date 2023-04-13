  • Menu
Vizianagaram: New Collector takes charge

Nagalakshmi Selvarajan
Nagalakshmi Selvarajan

Vizianagaram: Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has assumed charge as the new Collector of Vizianagaram district.

The previous Collector A Suryakumari has been appointed as Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department.

Nagalakshmi has been transferred here from Anantapur After taking charge, she said that she would work hard and mingle with people and take active part in the progress of the district. Later, the staff met and greeted her.

