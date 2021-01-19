Vizianagaram: NTR's efforts for upliftment of BCs recalled

Vizianagaram: TDP activists paid rich tributes to party founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao here on Monday on the occasion of his 25th death anniversary.

They have garlanded the statues of NTR and recalled his services to society.

Party's politburo member and former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju participated in the programme organised at Fort Junction along with party cadre and paid floral tributes to the former Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok pointed out that NTR had founded the TDP and was able to defeat the mighty Congress party within nine months. The TDP founder strove to protect the self-respect of the Telugus.

Following the efforts put in by NTR, several leaders from the Backward Classes have now emerged as State-level leaders in the party. He had encouraged the political growth of several leaders belonging to the Backward Classes and the weaker sections, Ashok said.

Aditi Gajapathi Raju, K Narsinga Rao and others were present. At a programme held in Bobbili, TDP Bobbili constituency in-charge Baby Nayana also paid rich tributes to NTR. He said N T Rama Rao encouraged entry of women leaders into politics.