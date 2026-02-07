NGOs vital in shaping responsible future generation: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) play a crucial role in shaping the future generation into responsible and socially conscious citizens, and stressed that meaningful social work can be carried out without engaging in politics.

The Chief Minister, while presiding over a meeting with representatives of Janajati (tribals) NGOs in Agartala, said that voluntary organisations working at the grassroots level are contributing significantly to society, particularly in nurturing children and young people.

“I am very happy to participate in this meeting. The work being done by voluntary organisations for the welfare of the people is truly commendable. You are working for the future generation,” he said.

He assured that the state government would extend support to NGOs within the framework of existing rules and regulations.

“I will discuss the demands raised by you with the Tribal Welfare Minister and the concerned officials,” the Chief Minister told the representatives of the NGOs.

Emphasising the welfare of children residing in hostels, Saha said that special care must be taken to ensure their proper upbringing.

“There should be no shortcomings in the care and development of children living in hostels. The government will always stand by you in this regard,” he said.

Highlighting the role of NGOs in moulding young minds, the Chief Minister said that children must be imparted not only formal education but also human values and social responsibility.

“Education at this stage should focus on building character, social awareness, and a sense of responsibility towards society,” he added.

Saha also pointed out that social service is essential for nation-building and does not necessarily require political involvement.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu’s journey, he said that her leadership exemplifies how individuals from the tribal community can serve the nation with dedication and responsibility.

The Chief Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 places special responsibility on today’s students, who will play a decisive role in realising that goal and also benefit from it.

Describing education as a bridge, Saha said, “Education takes us from darkness to light, from ignorance to knowledge, and from falsehood to truth. Along with academic learning, moral values must also be imparted to children.”

Representatives of NGOs from various parts of Tripura participated in the meeting.



