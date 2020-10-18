Vizianagaram: Police spends own money to fill patches on bridge

Kothavalasa (Vizianagaram): This police constable never thinks that his duty is only to control law and order and manage traffic.



He is always ready to serve the society. K Suresh, a constable working in Kothavalasa police station, is not only a workaholic but he is an indivisual with a service motive.

Whenever he finds orphans or beggars, Suresh provides them food and even takes them to a hospital if they require any medicare.

Now he has taken up another assignment utilising his own money and completed the task. The road on Ravupalli bridge has been damaged due to rains. Vehicle owners have been struggling to travel on the bridge and sometimes, they are meeting with accidents.

Suresh, who has observed the situation has spent some money from his pocket and purchased cement, sand, metal chips and he himself filled up patches on the bridge.

Later he said that he could not keep mum over social issues and those which bother the commuters. "Sometimes, I need to spend from my pocket but I never step back from my duties. This gives me more satisfaction," Suresh says.