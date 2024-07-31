Live
Vizianagaram: RTC outsourced staff seek direct payment of wages by corpn
Submit a memorandum to transport minister with their demands, including job security and insurance
Vizianagaram: Thousands of outsourced and contract workers and employees in APSRTC have demanded the government to solve their problems and ensure justice to them.
A Ashok, executive member of APSRTC Outsourced Employees Union, said in a statement here on Tuesday that union leadership led by state president K Mutyala Rao met transport minister M Ramprasad Reddy at his office in Mangalagiri and explained that 7,300 staff has been working in the corporation through third party contractors. They said they should be paid directly by the corporation rather than the third party contractors. They urged the minister to bring these workers under APCOS and provide job security, insurance cover and complimentary bus pass upto 100 kilometre.
The union leaders submitted a memorandum to the minister with their demands. The minister assured that he will discuss the issue with the officials.