Vizianagaram: Sirimanu Utsav to be low-key affair

Vizianagaram: The Endowments officials have decided to organise the Pydithalli Sirimanu Utsav in a low-key manner due to corona pandemic this year.



Actually, around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh people witness the mega festival every year. Sirimanu Utsav is held every year on the Tuesday which occurs immediately after Vijaya Dasami. This year the festival is scheduled to be held on October 27.

On October 26, the Tholellu function would be organised. But this year, the government has decided to organise these festivals in a simple manner due to the pandemic. The RTC has also been instructed not to run special busses from different destinations on the occasion.

On Friday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana held a review meeting with district officials and discussed the festival arrangements.

The officials and people's representatives have kept the corona pandemic in their mind and decided to complete the festival while taking all precautions.

People have been advised not to attend the procession of Sirimanu but to watch the entire programme on LCD screens which would be erected at various junctions.

Devotees are advised to postpone their special pujas for next year as this year the situation is entirely different.

There will be no cultural programmes, music competitions and flower shows this year. Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and other officials have attended the programme.