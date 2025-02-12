Vizianagaram: Software engineer murdered

Vizianagaram: A software engineer who was searching for a bride was brutally killed under Terlam police station limits. Sub-Inspector G Sagar Babu said that K Prasad, 28, of Nemalam village in Terlam, had been working with IBM and was working from home.

The murder took place when Prasad was returning home from his grandparents’ village Buripeta on a two-wheeler. He was searching for a girl to marry but all of a sudden he is found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Nemalam village on Monday night.

Father Sanyasi Rao, mother Appamma expressed suspicion that their son might have been murdered by somebody. DSP of Bobbili K.Bhavya Reddy visited the spot and enquired about the deceased and about his friends.