Live
- Operation Chaturbhuj Monitors Devotees on Magh Purnima; ICCC Sets Up Safety Measures
- RBI to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore to enhance liquidity in banking system
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- J&K L-G to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- Acharya Satyendra Das' demise an irreparable loss to spiritual world: CM Yogi
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- India-Israel partnership built on shared values of democracy, economic resilience: Minister
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- TG to be fulcrum of technology transformation: Sridhar Babu
Just In
Vizianagaram: Software engineer murdered
Highlights
Vizianagaram: A software engineer who was searching for a bride was brutally killed under Terlam police station limits. Sub-Inspector G Sagar Babu...
Vizianagaram: A software engineer who was searching for a bride was brutally killed under Terlam police station limits. Sub-Inspector G Sagar Babu said that K Prasad, 28, of Nemalam village in Terlam, had been working with IBM and was working from home.
The murder took place when Prasad was returning home from his grandparents’ village Buripeta on a two-wheeler. He was searching for a girl to marry but all of a sudden he is found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Nemalam village on Monday night.
Father Sanyasi Rao, mother Appamma expressed suspicion that their son might have been murdered by somebody. DSP of Bobbili K.Bhavya Reddy visited the spot and enquired about the deceased and about his friends.
Next Story