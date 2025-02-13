Vizianagaram stands 2nd in resolving public grievances

Vizianagaram : The efforts shown by the district officials in resolving people’s problems have yielded good results. Vizianagaram district stood second in the State in resolving revenue department-related issues as well as other grievance issues.

As per the directions of District Collector Dr B R Ambedkar, district officials responded immediately and took action on the complaints received during PGRS and revenue conferences, earning good recognition at the State level.

It is also at the forefront of other districts by completing 99.49 per cent of the verification of freehold pattas (land ownership documents). Similarly, it has registered 99.17 of the pre-hold data and stood as a role model. In the video-conference conducted by CCL Jayalakshmi from Amaravati on Tuesday, it was revealed that the district secured the top position.

District Collector Ambedkar’s continuous monitoring and Joint Collector S Sethu Madhavan’s efforts resulted in the resolution of many grievances received in the district.

Regarding revenue department, 6,138 petitions were received from December 6th last year until now, of which 5,726 petitions were resolved, addressing 93.28 per cent of the problems. The revenue divisions in the district have also received good rankings division-wise in resolving revenue issues. Out of the total 77 revenue divisions in the State, the Bobbili revenue division stood second in the State by resolving 97.60 per cent of the problems, while the Cheepurupalli division secured 9th rank with 93.23 per cent, and the Vizianagaram division achieved 10th rank with 91.45 per cent.

The Collector personally visits the field to resolve some complex issues and takes the initiative to find solutions.

The officials during their visits to the field, receive petitions from the people and provide solutions on the spot.

From June 15, 2024 to February 7, 2025, the district has received 21,318 petitions under PGRS, of which 18,882 issues have been resolved, achieving 88.57 per cent and securing second place in the State. Collector Dr B R Ambedkar instructed the staff that on receiving petitions, the staff should speak to the complainant, fully understand the problem and resolve it in such a way that the complainant is 100% satisfied.

He said that the district administration was giving top priority to solving people’s grievances and the same spirit would continue in coming days too.