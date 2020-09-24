Vizianagaram: Steep rise in price of eggs as consumption goes up

Vizianagaram: The price of eggs has gone up significantly in the district as the consumption doubled in the past three months.



People prefer consumption of eggs during this period of the pandemic as it would help them fight the virus. Even the medical experts have been advising people to take healthy food like eggs, fish and other nutritious food to improve their immunity to fight Covid effectively.

With the rise in consumption of eggs, the demand has gone up and their price at retail outlets went up significantly. There has also been a rise in the number of outlets and each and every colony has at least one outlet selling eggs now.

For the past few weeks each tray of eggs (30 eggs) was priced around Rs 125-135 but now the price of the same tray of eggs had reached Rs 170 in wholesale shops. Each eggs costs Rs six to seven at retail shops. With this some small traders also started selling eggs at vacant places. K Sridevi, a housewife says, "We used to consume maximum of 30 eggs per month. Now we are consuming more than 60 eggs in a month. The price is very high now. I expect that the price would come down in the coming few days," she said.

K Raju, wholesale trader says, "The production of eggs has gone down and the demand has increased abnormally. So finally, the price of egg has escalated. Nothing to worry, the price will go down in the coming days."