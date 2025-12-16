Vizianagaram students stand out at GenAI Hackathon

Vizianagaram: Students of Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) brought laurels to the institution by securing a top-5 position among 248 teams at the prestigious GenAI Hackathon.

Organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Gurajada Vizianagaram (JNTU-GV) in collaboration with GenAiVersity, the national-level 24-hour hackathon was conducted at the JNTU-GV University campus, Vizianagaram.

The institution team, comprising Vadlamani Venkata Sai Vamsi Krishna and Giduthuri Purna Chandra Shekar, demonstrated exceptional innovation, technical expertise and teamwork by designing and deploying a production-ready Generative AI platform within just 24 hours.

Competing against hundreds of teams, the students stood out for their ability to ideate rapidly and deliver a scalable, functional solution under intense time constraints. The AI platform developed by the students featured six intelligent AI agents, each addressing real-world challenges faced by students, job aspirants, and software developers.

The judging panel, led by senior academicians, highly appreciated the team for building six functional AI agents in just 24 hours, describing the project as industry-relevant and production-oriented.

Prof. VV Subba Rao, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-GV, congratulated the students and praised their technical maturity, stating that the project reflected strong understanding of generative AI and multi-agent systems.

The management and faculty of SITAM, Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director, DV Ramamurthy, Principal, Golajapu Venu Madhava Rao, head of the department of computer science and engineering, among others, congratulated the students for their dedication and exemplary performance.