Live
- 3 fastest growing jobs for fresh graduates in India revealed
- Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Criticizes State University Curriculum For Omitting National Freedom Movement History
- Delhi: 17 cars gutted in parking lot fire
- KTR expresses outrage over lathi-charge on farmers
- Disguised as drivers, ACB unearths corruption at RTA check-post
- Poco F6 Goes on Sale; Deals and Discounts on Flipkart
- Khammam: ‘Stitching’ a path to financial independence
- RR collector holds meet on flood control
- Apple WWDC 2024: Keynote Schedule and Expected Announcements
- Tornadoes in USA force cancellation of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warmup match
Just In
Vizianagaram: Three students drown in check dam pond
Highlights
In a tragic incident, three students drowned in Gosthani river at a check dam at Jeegiram village under Jami mandal in the district on Tuesday.
Vizianagaram: In a tragic incident, three students drowned in Gosthani river at a check dam at Jeegiram village under Jami mandal in the district on Tuesday.
They were part of a group of students from Vizianagaram cantonment who went to the water body for swimming.
The students jumped into water fall at check dam and drowned in the pool. They were identified as Md Razak, 13, Md Shahid Khan, 17 and Md Asrif, 16. Though their friends tried to save them, but failed. On learning of the incident, circle inspector K Upendra reached the spot with his team and started searched for bodies. Meanwhile, NDRF teams also rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. The bodies were sent to district general hospital for post-mortem.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS