Vizianagaram: Three students drown in check dam pond

Vizianagaram: In a tragic incident, three students drowned in Gosthani river at a check dam at Jeegiram village under Jami mandal in the district on Tuesday.

They were part of a group of students from Vizianagaram cantonment who went to the water body for swimming.

The students jumped into water fall at check dam and drowned in the pool. They were identified as Md Razak, 13, Md Shahid Khan, 17 and Md Asrif, 16. Though their friends tried to save them, but failed. On learning of the incident, circle inspector K Upendra reached the spot with his team and started searched for bodies. Meanwhile, NDRF teams also rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. The bodies were sent to district general hospital for post-mortem.