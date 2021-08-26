Vizianagaram: Traffic snarls as sinkholes form at bridge

Vizianagaram: With the heavy rains and lack of maintenance, two sinkholes were formed at a bridge constructed over Thotapalli right canal in Garugubilli mandal on Wednesday.

Thotapalli reservoir right canal passes through Garugubilli mandal towards Srikakulam and a small bridge was constructed over the right canal at Ullibhadha village for vehicular movement between Palakonda area of Srikakulam district.

The bridge witness huge vehicular movement on daily basis. But with the recent heavy rains and lack of maintenance two sinkholes were formed which lead to huge traffic jam for more than two hours on either side of the bridge.

On learning about the issue, district collector A Surya Kumari instructed the Thotapalli project superintendent engineer K Sugunakara Rao to resolve the issue and make way to clear the traffic. The issue was resolved by evening.