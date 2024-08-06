Vizianagaram: Tribals stage dharna for pattas on forest lands

Vizianagaram: Tribals from various mandals staged a dharna at collectorate here demanding pattas for their lands. Tribals from Vepada, Bobbili, Dattirajeru and Kothavalasa mandals reached here and staged the protest seeking podu pattas to lands as they have been depending upon forest lands and practising podu (slash and burn) farming on the slopes of the hills in these areas. The tribals who lost their lands at Appannadorapalem of Kothavalasa for central tribal university were not given any proper compensation and are deprived of livelihood. The tribals at DK Parthi, a hilltop panchayat of Gantyada mandal, are also struggling with several issues but so far they are not solved.

They said forest officials were still obstructing them from cultivating the lands and not allowing them to enter forest lands. “All these issues should be solved immediately as the kharif season has started. If the justice is delayed, we have to lose the season,” they said. Adivasi JAS district president T Appala Raju Dora and others have participated in the dharna .