Vizianagaram: Undertaking repairs to home appliances turn difficult

Vizianagaram: The lockdown is creating several new problems. These are the days when people need to take care of their home appliances such as television, computer, mobile phones and air conditioners.

If these appliances do not function, they have to keep them in corner of the house as there is no mechanic or engineer to come home to rectify them.

Earlier before the lockdown the mechanics for various home appliances used to visit the house of the customers and repair them.

But now the public dare not to call the mechanics or technicians to their homes to rectify the technical fault as they are afraid getting infected by Coronavirus.

If any domestic appliance like washing machine, gas stove, computer and refrigerator needs repair, they are keeping them aside in their home and they dare not call a technician to resolve them.

G Koteswara Rao, journalist said, 'My air conditioner was dysfunctional for the last two weeks and my children are not sleeping at night due to soaring temperature.

But I can't call any technician to solve the problem as there is possibility of spreading the virus to the inmates in my home. As a result, I kept the air conditioner unused for the past two weeks. I don't know how long I can manage my children with raising temperatures.'

K Sridevi, a housewife of Naidu colony said, 'My stove and tube light needed repairs and I am afraid to call any electrician to my home to rectify them. We fear that the invite outsiders may cause spread of Coronavirus. I have no other option than waiting for two more months.'

K Mohan, an electrician at Balajinagar said, 'I used to attend minimum of 5 to 6 calls daily and earn minimum of Rs.1000.

I undertake repairs of mixies, washing machines and others. But now no customer is calling me to repair home appliances. It seems that they fear of infection.'