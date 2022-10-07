Vizianagaram: 'World Space Week' begins at SITAM

Vizianagaram: A three-day programme 'World Space Week' began at SITAM here on Thursday. ISRO and SITAM are jointly organising the programme to create awareness among the students, youth on space, astronomy and other subjects.

The programme was launched by education minister Botcha Satyanarayana and G Appanna of SHAR Centre.

They said that the same space week is also being conducted at Puttaparthi, Guntur, Srihari Kota. Students are asked to visit the programme and get knowledge.

The minister advised the school managements to make arrangements to visit world space week programme.

He lauded ISRO for alerting public about forecasting weather, earthquakes and tsunami and other natural disasters. A Prasada Rao, deputy director, SHAR, explained about space and how the satellites are supporting our communication system. B Jhansi Laxmi, correspondent, advised female students to be more active in such subjects and become leaders in this field. Dr M Sashibhushana Rao, director of SITAM, Dr DV Rama Murthy, principal and others attended the programme.