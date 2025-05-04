VMC delegates visit Kochi, inspect Subhash Bose park

Vijayawada: Aspart of the southern states’ study tour, a delegation from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, led by Deputy Mayor A Shailaja Reddy, tour coordinator and floor leader Venkata Satyanarayana, and a team of corporators, visited Kochi Municipal corporation in Kerala on Saturday. Kochi Municipal Corporation Mayor Anil Kumar, Corporation secretary Shibu, and other officials welcomed the delegates.

During the meeting with the delegation, Kochi Mayor Anil Kumar elaborated on the administrative system of the their Corporation, the process of electing public representatives, and most importantly, the steps being taken to reduce pollution in the city such as plastic ban strategies, administrative mechanisms, drinking water supply, sanitation management, project implementation, and park maintenance.

Kochi Corporation Secretary Shibu detailed the uniqueness of Subhash Park, which spread over 11.5 acres. He mentioned that it is the largest park in the city and has been developed in an eco-friendly and in aesthetic manner. He also provided insights into the sanitation management and other aspects within the corporation’s jurisdiction. Following this, the delegation of corporators conducted a field visit to Subhash Park located in Menaka and reviewed the park greenery, plantation and facilities. Tour coordinator and floor leader Venkata Satyanarayana presented a video showcasing various projects being implemented in Vijayawada city and explained their execution procedures.