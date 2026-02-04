VMC officials told to work in coordination

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure effective civic administration and timely delivery of public services. He convened a teleconference with heads of various departments on Tuesday, during which he instructed officials not to show any laxity in sanitation management.

He stressed the need to intensify anti-larval operations to prevent mosquito-borne diseases and ensure public health safety. He also directed officials to regularly remove silt from side drains, conduct daily drinking water quality tests at households, and promptly address public grievances. He emphasised that all departments should work in unison to resolve issues immediately and ensure that ongoing development works are completed within the stipulated time. He further instructed officials to closely monitor field-level activities and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public under any circumstances.