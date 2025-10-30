VMC takes steps to prevent rainwater stagnation

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra said that measures are being taken across the city to prevent rainwater accumulation on roads following heavy rains caused by Cyclone Montha. On Wednesday morning, the Commissioner inspected several key areas, including Bandar Road, Loyola College Road, Jammi Chettu Centre, Siddhartha College Road, ESI Road, Eluru Road, Bus Stand National Highway, Bharathi Nagar, and Fortune Murali Park Road, to review the situation at the field level.

He directed officials to promptly remove stagnant water using air-tech machines and gulpers and to keep the monsoon response teams on constant alert. He also instructed them to regularly clear outlet drains of choking points and floating garbage to ensure smooth water flow. During the inspection, the Commissioner noticed fallen trees at Dornakal Road, Ali Baig Street, Governorpet, the National Highway leading to the bus stand, Bharathi Nagar, and near Fortune Murali Park.

He ordered the immediate removal of the trees to avoid inconvenience to the public and said that special teams should be deployed across the city to clear fallen trees. Chief Medical Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao and staff accompanied him during the visit. 41 rehabilitation centres Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana BhagyaLakshmi said that public welfare is the corporation’s top priority and assured full support to those facing hardships due to the rains. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, she said 41 rehabilitation centres have been set up across the city’s three constituencies—15 in Circle-1, 16 in Circle-2, and 10 in Circle-3. Currently, 349 people are staying in these centres. The mayor said each centre is equipped with toilets, medical services, and food arrangements. Many homeless people are availing food facilities daily, while some return to their relatives’ homes, and others remain in the shelters. She reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to safeguard all citizens affected by the heavy rains.