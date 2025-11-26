VMC to increase feeding points for stray dogs

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to increase number of designated feeding places for stray dogs across the city. During an early-morning field inspection on Tuesday, the Commissioner visited Tikkle Road, Mogalrajapuram, Mother Teresa Junction, Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road, Loyola College Road, ESI Hospital Road, Veterinary Colony, and Gulabi Thota to review civic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that, according to Supreme Court guidelines, municipalities must ensure adequate feeding points for stray animals. He instructed officials to identify additional locations and monitor existing feeding points regularly in coordination with animal welfare groups and volunteers. He also reviewed ongoing development works at Gunadala ESI Hospital Road and directed engineers to complete all projects within the stipulated contract period. Later, Dhyanachandra inspected the Anna Canteen at Gulabi Thota. He asked officials to ensure daily supervision of all Anna Canteens and to complete any repairs immediately to avoid inconvenience to beneficiaries. VMC Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao, Executive Engineer G Samrajyam, Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Gopalakrishna Naik, and other staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.